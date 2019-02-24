HELEN BUTTERFIELD Helen M. Butterfield died peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Chico, California with family at her side. Helen was born in in Olney, Illinois, the youngest of five children. Her family moved to Northern California where she grew up in and around the Chico area. After graduation from high school, she moved to San Francisco where she continued her education and work. Helen met her future husband Ike Butterfield in 1949. They were fortunate to share a life together for 57 years, until his death in 2007. They lived in many parts of Northern California during their life together as Ira pursued his career. They settled in Chico in the 1980's where they retired and had a chance to travel extensively across the United States and Mexico. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Ira; parents Edward and Ethel Delzell; siblings Thelma Roberts, Gladys St. John, Ray Delzell and Wayne Delzell; as well as her grandson Nathan Butterfield. She is survived by her two sons Richard (Vicki) and Jerry (Jane) and granddaughter Amanda Butterfield. Helen was diagnosed and suffered from Multiple Sclerosis for 19 years prior to her passing. She bravely fought the disease and continued with a positive attitude up until the time of her death. She will be sorely missed by her family; she was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and wife. The family will hold a private burial. A celebration of life will be held for Helen at Richard and Vicki's Home in Chico at 878 Filbert Ave. between 3pm and 6pm on Monday February 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers,please consider a donation in memory of Helen to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. The family thanks the caregivers and medical professionals who cared for her over her long illness. To share your thoughts and condolences, please visit NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary