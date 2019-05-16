Resources More Obituaries for Helen Saita Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen M. Saita

1914 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers HELEN M. SAITA 1914-2019 Helen Mary Saita, 105, of Chico, passed away on May 8, 2019 after a long, long life. She was born April 5, 1914, just prior to the start of World War I to Victoria Butvil and Charles Sabutis in New Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She had three brothers who all died decades ago. The family settled in Amsterdam, N.Y., where Helen was a schoolmate of the actor Kirk Douglas. She married John "Spike" Saita and they had two sons, John "Jack" Charles Saita, in 1940, and Richard "Dick" Saita, in 1943. Her husband died of cancer in 1974, and her sons both died of cancer in 2018. Helen was a hard worker, no matter the role. She worked on a farm with her family during The Great Depression and then enjoyed a long career as an administrative assistant despite barely passing secretarial school. At one point she and Spike ran a dance hall in upstate New York before moving to Westerly, R.I., to both work at the nearby Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Conn. She kept an immaculate home and cooked most meals from scratch while often caring for grandchildren on her days off. She was a devout Catholic to her dying day. She also played bridge well into her 90s. She traveled around the world in retirement and eventually moved west to the town of Paradise. During the past decade she lived in southern California and central Oregon before moving back to Paradise in 2014. She was a resident of Cypress Meadows Care Center when the Camp Fire struck just days after her son Dick died. She eventually came to Windsor Chico Care, where family, staff and residents last month celebrated her reaching her goal of turning 105. Among family members' fondest memories are of Helen making her signature dish: "puggie uggies." (This is what her young, tongue-tied sons called her perogies, and it stuck for generations.) Even at 103, she was making them for her birthdaywith some assistance. She maintained a sense of humor and joked frequently, particularly about ending her long-term widowhood. During a restaurant party to celebrate her 100th birthday, she disappeared, only to be found several tables away, asking if any of the menmany years her juniorwere eligible bachelors. Her advice for longevity varied with the seasons, from a good diet and ample exercise to a daily dose of sunshine and nightly nip of white zinfandel. She was very much loved by one and all and treated everyone as family, even first-time visitors. She will be greatly missed by those who survive her, including: a daughter-in-law, Leslie Saita of Chico; grandchildren Julie Covin of Chico; Robert Covin of Tacoma, Wash.; James Covin of Redondo Beach, Calif.; Anne Saita of San Diego, Calif.; Colleen Prosser of Blacksburg, Va.; Kim Saita of Tygh Valley, Ore.; and Maureen Saita of Prineville, Ore.; and great-grandchildren Halley Hilton of Wildomar, Calif.; Vincent Cerrutti of Denver, Colo., Christopher Covin and Jasamine Covin of Chico; Elise Madrid Walker of Novato, Calif.; Alexandra Madrid Nunn of Encinitas, Calif.; Lucas Saita of San Diego, Calif.; Noah Hibbard of San Gabriel, Calif.; Austin Prosser of Charlottesville, Va.; and Bailey and Skyler Prosser of Blacksburg, Va. Helen will be buried alongside her late husband in St. Casimir's Cemetery in Amsterdam, N.Y. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries