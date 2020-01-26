|
|
HELEN MORAN The friends of Helen Louise Moran are saddened to announce her passing at Enloe Medical Center on January 2, 2020 following a sudden illness. Helen was a very successful business woman, mentor, advocate and driving force behind the success of many who sought her advice and friendship. An only child, Helen was born October 19, 1943 at Enloe Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Chico and a graduate of Chico Elementary and Chico High Schools. Before cell phones, beginning in the late 1960's, Helen did Gods work so to speak through her business. She owned and operated STAT answering Service and worked closely with all the hospitals and medical providers in Butte County providing answering service and paging capabilities. Soon, average businesses and individuals were utilizing the technology. If you needed your doctor, Helen knew how to locate your healthcare provider in short order, often connecting the doctor and patient on the phone in seconds. Though her work was very demanding, Helen did find time to relax on her houseboat on Lake Oroville. Most weekends were spent with extended family and friends. The houseboat afforded a perfect get away from her hectic schedule. After nearly 35 years of dedicated and uninterrupted service, Helen retired and sold her business in 2004. She then had the free time to spend with her adopted children and grandchildren and to travel. Her travels included Hawaii, Alaska, much of the continental US and Europe. Helen had a heart of gold and was a surrogate mother and grandmother to many. She never turned away anyone that needed help. She also enjoyed volunteering her time at Gleaners Inc. helping pack nonperishable food for fellow seniors. Helen was passionate about her cats. She had been a longtime supporter of Best Friends Animal Society. She was always concerned about the care and well-being of all her feline friends throughout her life. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn (Neves) Moran and her uncle, Frank Neves. She is survived by her husband, Tom Yeoman, her second cousins John and Ari Sarmento, her adopted sisters, Vicki, Vivian and Valerie Thompson, her adopted grandchildren Grover Flournoy and Harvest Iverson-Flournoy and little Charlie and Julie and Vince Geiger and their 3 children, Timothy, Emily and Dylan. A Memorial Celebration of Life is planned for February 8, 2020 at 11 AM, Chico Memorial Mausoleum, 680 Camelia Way, Chico, California. Donations can be made to: (in lieu of flowers) Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah, 84741 To view obituary online and leave condolences for the family, please go to NBCFH.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 26, 2020