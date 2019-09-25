Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Evangelical Free Church
614 A Street
Orland, CA
1938 - 2019
Helen Nelson Obituary
HELEN NELSON Orland Having led a blessed and faithful life, Helen Huggins Nelson went to be with our Lord on September 22, 2019. Our hearts are saddened by this loss. Helen was born in Chico on April 29th, 1938 and passed in her eighty-first year. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many in her community. Her Christian faith was a cornerstone of her strength and commitment to family. Helen was both faithful and artistic in her lifelong endeavors. She enjoyed water color painting, singing in and directing the church choir, and had a love of literature. Helen's husband of 63 years is Virgil Nelson. She is survived by: him; her loving children Scott and Margie Nelson, Kevin and Barbara Nelson, Suzanne and Ken Vereschagin, and Rebecca and Rick Meier. Her grandchildren include: Christine, Matthew, and Kate Nelson; Nicki and Luke Vereschagin; and Elizabeth Nieto-Meier, Joshua Meier, and Joseph Meier. She loved her brothers deeply and is survived by: Hal, Hank, Chris, and David Huggins. A celebration of her life will take place on Friday, September 27th, at 12 pm (noon) through a celebration service and reception at the Evangelical Free Church, 614 A Street, Orland, California.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 25, 2019
