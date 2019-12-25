|
HELEN R WALLACE Helen R. Wallace passed away on December 17, 2019. She was born in Golden Pond, Ky. on September 14, 1927 to Raymond and Euna Ferguson Lamb. Helen is survived by three children, Janice Bright (Gary), Alesia Bouvet (Albert), Dave Wallace (Margot). She is also survived by two sisters, Joanne Stewart and Faye Key both of Kentucky along with numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was blessed with numerous step grandchildren, Kelly and Rick Bright (Faith), Adam (Tracy), Gabriel and Arthur Bouvet along with 18 step great grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Jesse Wallace and her brother Bill Lamb. She was a former member of Chico State College Faculty Wives, Children's Home Society and the Delta Nu Chapter of Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority. Helen also volunteered for her children's associations including 4-H and Girl Scouts. In her spare time, Helen enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and reading. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1PM at Brusie Funeral Home located at 626 Broadway St. Burial will be held at Glen Oaks Memorial Park immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the Salvation Army or Butte Humane Society. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful employees of the Courtyard at Little Chico Creek for their love, compassion and care given to Helen. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 25, 2019