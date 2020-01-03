Home

Helen Reinking


1941 - 2019
Helen Reinking Obituary
HELEN REINKING A funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 7th at 11 a.m. at the Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church 750 Moss Ave. Chico, CA, for Helen Louise Reinking, 78, of Sacramento. Helen passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Sacramento. Helen was born on August 31, 1941 in Gideon, MO to Jake and Leola Bookout. Helen had lifelong friendships from Feather Falls, a love of camping, quilting and crafting, playing Yahtzee marathons and Parcheesi, and was very involved in her community and enjoyed hosting neighborhood block parties. Helen was most well known for her story telling. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Clarence Reinking of Sacramento; Richard (Theresa) Reinking of Chico, Debra (Jim) McVey of Poulsbo, WA, Larry Reinking of Sacramento, Don (Julia) Reinking of Citrus Heights; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A pot luck reception will be held at the Church following the graveside service at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 3, 2020
