Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scheer Memorial Chapel
2410 Foothill Boulevard
Oroville, CA 95966
(530) 533-5255
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Scheer Memorial Chapel
2410 Foothill Boulevard
Oroville, CA 95966
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2390 Monte Vista Ave
Oroville, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helenmarie Trinnaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helenmarie Trinnaman


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helenmarie Trinnaman Obituary
HELENMARIE TRINNAMAN Helenmarie Trinnaman of Oroville, CA, passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born to Peter Lauritz and Hildur Linnea Petersen, on October 9, 1923 in Salt Lake City, UT. Helen attended Roosevelt High School in Salt Lake City, UT. She attended Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, CA where she earned her credential as a food service supervisor. Helen was a kitchen manager at Shadowbrook (Gilmore Lane) for 17 years from 1977 until 1994. At age 71 she retired. Helen met her sweetheart, William in 1942 and were married on June 9, 1943 in Salt Lake City. Together they raised 5 children, Billie and Bobbie (1946), Bonnie (1948), Lee (1950) and Lyn (1955). She is survived by Daughters, Billie Trinnaman Smith (Terry), Bobbie Trinnaman Due (Les), Bonnie Trinnaman Hodges (Robert), Sons, Lee Trinnaman (Charlene) and Lyn Trinnaman (Tammy). She is also survived by 16 Grandchildren, 35 Great-grandchildren and Great-great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her Parents, her Husband Bill, her Brother Carl Petersen, her Sister Delores Anderson, 3 Stepbrothers, 1 Stepsister and her Grandsons Scott Logue and Michael Due. The family has entrusted Scheer Memorial Chapel with the arrangements. An open viewing will be held on Thursday, October 31st from 5-7 P.M. at Scheer Memorial Chapel in Oroville. Helen was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life. A funeral service will be held in her behalf on November 1, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2390 Monte Vista Ave., Oroville, CA. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd., Oroville, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helenmarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scheer Memorial Chapel
Download Now