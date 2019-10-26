|
|
HELENMARIE TRINNAMAN Helenmarie Trinnaman of Oroville, CA, passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born to Peter Lauritz and Hildur Linnea Petersen, on October 9, 1923 in Salt Lake City, UT. Helen attended Roosevelt High School in Salt Lake City, UT. She attended Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, CA where she earned her credential as a food service supervisor. Helen was a kitchen manager at Shadowbrook (Gilmore Lane) for 17 years from 1977 until 1994. At age 71 she retired. Helen met her sweetheart, William in 1942 and were married on June 9, 1943 in Salt Lake City. Together they raised 5 children, Billie and Bobbie (1946), Bonnie (1948), Lee (1950) and Lyn (1955). She is survived by Daughters, Billie Trinnaman Smith (Terry), Bobbie Trinnaman Due (Les), Bonnie Trinnaman Hodges (Robert), Sons, Lee Trinnaman (Charlene) and Lyn Trinnaman (Tammy). She is also survived by 16 Grandchildren, 35 Great-grandchildren and Great-great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her Parents, her Husband Bill, her Brother Carl Petersen, her Sister Delores Anderson, 3 Stepbrothers, 1 Stepsister and her Grandsons Scott Logue and Michael Due. The family has entrusted Scheer Memorial Chapel with the arrangements. An open viewing will be held on Thursday, October 31st from 5-7 P.M. at Scheer Memorial Chapel in Oroville. Helen was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life. A funeral service will be held in her behalf on November 1, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2390 Monte Vista Ave., Oroville, CA. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd., Oroville, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 26, 2019