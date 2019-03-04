|
HELOISE SYLVAN MARTIN Heloise, 93, passed away February 26, 2019 in Oroville, CA. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, California. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd. Oroville, California. Arrangements are entru-sted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 4, 2019