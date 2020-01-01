|
|
HERBERT OTT Herbert Lewis Ott was born September 14, 1924 in Los Angeles, CA. He was greeted by his Savior in heaven on December 17, 2019. Entering the Navy at 17, Herbert served in WWII from 1942 until 1945 and again during the Korean War from 1950-51 as an Electrician's Mate in charge of the gyrocompass. In 1972 Herbert met Glenda (Kerr) his wife of 47 years and upon his retirement from L.A. Department of Water & Power as an Electrical Engineer moved to Paradise in 1982, living there until losing all in the Camp Fire. He was happiest when sitting watching the wildlife from their deck. Herbert was a member of Our Savior Lutheran who faithfully and lovingly served his Lord his whole life. His gentle spirit will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his first wife Thelma and brothers Melvyn, Robert and Donald. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Glenda; son, David Ott, wife Kathy; daughter Lynn Ott; and daughter Kathy Harder, husband Brian; grandchildren Nicole Steigelman, husband William; Matthew Ott, wife Allison; Ashley Colivas and Nikolas Colivas and great grandsons Lucas and Eddie Steigelman and Tucker Ott; and many loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held on January 6th at 11:00 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 7126 Skyway in Paradise. In lieu of flowers you may consider a donation in memoriam to Our Savior Lutheran for a stained glassed window in our future rebuilt Paradise church. To view online and leave condolences please visit Rosechapel.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 1, 2020