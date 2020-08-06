HIDE KUBO Hidehiro "Hide" Kubo passed away on July 29th, 2020. Hide was born in Osaka, Japan on March 25th, 1964. Hide moved to Southern California with his parents Stan and Yumiko Hankins at the age of 7. In 1976 at the age of 12 Hide moved to Chico, CA where he would eventually graduate from Chico Senior High School. Hide enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii where he would become a K9 military policeman. After serving 4 years in the United States Air Force Hide would return to Chico and begin the next chapter of his life. Upon returning to Chico Hide fell in love with the game of golf and began working at Bidwell golf course where he would eventually become the head golf pro. His love for the game of golf was infectious, he ran a junior golf program for over a decade and hosted annual golf trips for groups of 40-50 golfers to Hawaii and Lake Tahoe. Hide would eventually get into the family business and became an electrician although his love for golf never waned, he continued to host his annual golf trips, junior golf camps and play every chance he got. Hide is survived by his parents, Stan and Yumiko Hankins, his siblings Dave, Dan, Micah, Brannan, Gary, Teri, and too many nieces and nephews to count. Hide will forever be remembered as a loyal, generous, caring and dependable brother, son, uncle and friend to manyand a lifelong diehard Miami Dolphins, LA Lakers and LA Dodgers fan. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com