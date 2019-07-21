HOMER COOLEY Homer J Cooley was born on October 24, 1921 in Edgerton, Ohio to Lincoln Morris Cooley and Alda J Cooley. Homer passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Homer was a WWII T/Sgt. Aerial Engineer Gunner with the US Army Air Corp. On his 35th mission, his B17 was shot down over Germany where he was taken prisoner. He remained a POW until the end of the war. After the war, Homer attended Industrial Training School of Chicago and held electrical jobs for 65 years with IBEW union. In 1957 Homer moved his family to Oroville hoping to find work. When the Oroville Dam construction began he worked there until it was completed. Homer is preceded in death by his siblings and grandchildren Corey and Carissa. Homer is survived by his wife, Leona Bell Cooley, his 4 children, Linda, Ron, Sherry, and Steve, his 9 grandchildren, Bryant, Paul, Juliet, Joshua, Ezra, Jonathan, Aaron, Ryan and Damon, and his 10 great-grandchildren, Kasey, Ryan, Reese, London, Ethan, James, Kayla, Abigail, Tyler and Gracee. Homer loved to be funny. When asked, "How are you"? He'd reply, "about half". He always said he was having fun no matter what he was doing, building a pontoon boat trailer, riding his mule, cutting wood, or working on his WWII bomb carrier. He loved helping people and told everyone when they walked out the door "have fun". The family will host a Life Celebration for Homer at 10am, Saturday, July 27th at 208 Wakefield Drive, Oroville, his beloved home on a hill. Military honors will be provided at opening of service. Fellowship to follow for Family and Friends. Donations to or Veteran's causes appreciated. Thanks to all who were of great help to Homer through his illness, especially his loving wife Leona, his son Steve, and his caretaker Lisa. We are grateful to Scheer Memorial Chapel for their kindness and guidance. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 21, 2019