HOPE FERN SLIGER 1922 - 2019 Hope Fern Sliger, 96, of Elk Grove, died on February 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Ira, in October 1995. Fern was born May 1, 1922 in Durham, the daughter of John Allen Greene and Lena Montgomery Greene. Her older siblings were Sidney Allen, Florence Ethel, Beulah Catherine, and twins Myrtle and Mildred. A graduate of Durham High School, Class of 1940, Fern married Ira Elden Sliger of Orland on June 30, 1940 at the Reorganized in Chico. They made their first home in Los Banos where Ira was the assistant manager of the local J.C. Penny's store. After leaving Los Banos, Ira continued to work in sales and was a retail grocery clerk and manager in Chico, Red Bluff, Redding, Medford (OR), and Santa Cruz. Fern was a secretary for ten years with the Santa Cruz County Public Works and also a legal sec-retary for various lawyers and engineers in the Redding area. She was a South Kaiser Hospice Volunteer for 25 years. She was a very devout Christian, prayer warrior, and was one of the first women elders in the Community of Christ Church, Elk Grove and Sacramento. Fern, who took piano lessons from Dr. C. Robert Laxson, was also a piano teacher and church organist. She touched family and friends with her kindness and will be forever missed. Fern is survived by daughters Shirley Beth Russell (Gene) of Orland and Florence Ann Burdick of Elk Grove. Grand-children include Jay Russell, Portland, OR; Addie Jo Rocchio (Joe), Tumwater, WA; Cynthia Frenna (Don), Roseville; Bill Burdick (Dineen), Concord; Barbara Cannavacciuolo (Angelo), Napoli, Italy; Rich Burdick (Marci), Felton; Michael Burdick (Lynda), Ione; Michele Burdick, Elk Grove; Matthew Burdick (Denise), Folsom; and Lee Burdick (Gina), Diamond Springs. There are 25 great-grandchildren, 16 great great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held March 2 at 2 p.m. at the East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any hospice society or a . Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 17, 2019