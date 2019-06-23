HOWARD LOYD Howard Eugene Loyd, 77, died Saturday June 8, 2019 at his home in Snowflake , AZ, following a one-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born March 7, 1942 in Oklahoma City, Ok to the late James Payton and Dorothy Leona (Jolliff) Loyd. Howard moved to Oroville, Ca with his family in 1946. He graduated from Oroville High School in 1960. After high school he joined and served four years in the U.S. Marines. After retiring from his several home decorating and window covering businesses he returned to Oroville where he lived for several years before moving to Snowflake, AZ in 2005. Howard was an avid golfer most his life and enjoyed his time golfing with his friends and family. Howard is survived by two sisters Patricia Canada (Glen), Michelle Hall (Randy) and his two brothers Jim Loyd (Shari) and Dan Daniluke (Cindy). He was preceded in death by by his parents, two sisters Lyndean Hayes and Sharon Brislain, and a brother Carl Loyd. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary