HOWARD WAYNE HURST After a long battle with cancer, Howard Wayne Hurst, 89, of Paradise, Calif., passed away in his sleep surrounded by family on Aug. 31, 2019, in his residence in Rocklin, Calif. The fourth of six children born to Philip Hurst and Mabel Wright, Howard came in to the world on Feb. 12, 1930, in Moab, Utah, and was raised in Blanding, Utah. From 10 years old until he went to college, Howard labored alongside family members at the family's farm and sawmill. Howard began studying at Brigham Young University in September 1948. Howard took a break from his studies to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern States Mission, headquartered in Chicago, Ill., from Oct. 11, 1950, to Oct. 17, 1952. In June 1953, Howard left BYU to work with New York Life Insurance Company out of Blanding. He continued his work as a financial planner until late in his life. Howard married Corine Helquist on April 7, 1954, in the Latter-day Saint temple in Manti, Utah. The two raised five children together. Much of Howard's life was occupied with church service, including time in various leadership positions, including the regional leadership role known as a "Seventy," as a bishop, a patriarch, and serving an additional mission with his wife to Temple Square in Salt Lake City. Howard's many talents and interests included storytelling, writing poetry, crafting homemade root beer, making chocolates and pancakes from scratch, music, and even brief stints as a pilot and then river guide on the San Juan and Colorado rivers. With his wife, Howard also enjoyed gardening and helping to design and build three of their family homes. They were devastated to lose all three of the homes they built in Paradise, Calif., including the home they were living in, during the Camp Fire on Nov. 8, 2018. Howard is preceded in death by his father, Philip Hurst; his mother, Mabel Wright; and siblings Scott Arthur Hurst, Leonard Wright Hurst, Margie Hurst Holt, and Philip Terry and Lois, who both died in childhood. Howard is survived by his wife, Corine, their five children, Tad Hurst, Hal Hurst, Connie Moore, Kaye Marques, and Nathan Hurst; their children's spouses; 18 grandchildren and their spouses; 18 great-grandchildren, including a namesake, Howie; and his sister, Mabel June Palmer. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 260 S. Main St. in Blanding, Utah. Flowers may be sent to San Juan Mortuary, 370 S. Main St., Blanding, UT, 84511. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2430 Mariposa Ave. in Chico, Calif. Interment will be at Blanding City Cemetery. The memorial on Sept. 28 is being broadcast online for anyone who may be interested in watching. The link is https://webcast.churchofjesuschrist.org. The event code is 14436.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019