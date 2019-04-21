Resources More Obituaries for Irene Monroe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Irene Monroe

1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers IRENE MONROE On March 29, 2019, Irene (Johnson) Monroe peacefully slipped the bounds of her earthly home to be in the presence of her heavenly Father at the age of 98. She was born May 1, 1920 in Saskachewan, Canada to Ben and Ellen Johnson. Irene was the second oldest of nine brothers and sisters. Her family subsequently moved to Dunsmuir, California where she graduated from high school. After high school, Irene then attended Chico State College where she graduated with a teaching credential in 1943. She developed her passion for working with kids from teaching Sunday school as a teenager. She taught school in Williams for one year and then moved to Orland to continue her teaching career. Shortly after coming to Orland, Irene met the handsome love of her life Jim Monroe. They were married in 1946 and settled in to raising three children, Jerry, Marcie and Merritt on their orange and olive ranch west of Orland. After taking a brief sabbatical to raise a family, Irene went back to teaching school. She taught elementary school for another 25 years mostly at Fairview School. Irene and Jim were active in the Community and particularly the Orland Federated Church. She was a member of the church choir, the bell choir, Lay Leader and Elder Board member. Irene was also active California Retired Teachers Association, Glenn County Historical Society and was elected to the Glenn County Education Hall of Fame in 2006. Her active faith in God was evident from early age growing up in a family that had spiritual deep roots. She loved sharing her faith in God with others so they would not miss their opportunity to spend eternity with Christ. Irene is survived by her sons Merritt Monroe and wife Nori of Chico, Jerry Monroe (wife Barbara deceased) granddaughter Meg of Elk Grove and grandson Brock, of New York City, granddaughter Kerri Patton Harb and husband Tony and great grandson Miles of Granite Bay and brother Alvin, wife Kumi and grandson Adam. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Jim, daughter Marcie Monroe Patton, son-in-law Pat Patton. Irene was also preceded in death by her parents Ben and Ellen Johnson, sisters Marjorie Johnson, Marie Turck, Fern Ruth, Doris Roehrick, Gwen Dahlbeck, and brothers Frank Johnson and Orville Johnson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Orland Federated Church 709 1st Street, Orland. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Orland Federated Church Memorial Fund. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries