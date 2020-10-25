JACK FORREST BRADY "To know him was to love him." Jack Forrest Brady was born on October 4, 1945 in Trenton, New Jersey, and passed away with his family by his side, holding his hands and hugging him, on October 20, 2020 in Chico, CA. Jack grew up on a farm in Perris, CA, and moved to Yucaipa, CA his Sophomore year of high school. He met his high school sweetheart, Rayneta Eagleberger, and they graduated together from Yucaipa High School in 1963. He worked in the electrical field for 45 years, and prior to that he worked on a Jordan Spreader for the California Railroad. Jack was known to all as a loving, doting family man, and welcomed all people into his home and treated everyone as family. He loved travelling to the coast, working on jigsaw puzzles, collecting pocket knives and nascar racing. He hosted an annual NASCAR party and gave out prizes for everyone. Jack was an amazing gardener which he continued until recently. He was a very sweet, kind and extremely funny and quick-witted man. He adored his entire family and was happiest when everyone gathered together for the holidays. He loved hard, and lived a long happy life. Pops, JB, Uncle Jack, or Grandpa as people would call him, was so loved and will always be in our hearts and cherished for the memories he gave to us all. He is loved beyond measure and will be missed so very much. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Rayneta Brady of Chico; son Todd Brady (Donna) of Oroville; daughter Shelley Brady of Chico CA; brother Guy Brady (Annetta) of Yucaipa; grandchildren, Jeff Brady (Breanna), Mike Brady (Krista), Taylor Simpson (Alex) all of Oroville, Makayla Smith, Brayden Albright, and Bradley Albright all of Chico; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Callie, Jaxson, Kolby, Addison, Kameron, Blaire, and countless family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Lyda Belle Brady; and his younger brother Bob. Services for Jack will be private and a memorial picnic will be held at Durham Park Saturday, 11/7 at 11:00am. To view online and leave condolences for the family please go to www.NewtonBracewell.com
