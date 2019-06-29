JACK R. FERGUSON Jack R. Ferguson, 91, of Florence, passed away on Friday, June 21st at his home of natural causes. He was born on September 22, 1927 in Willows, CA to Fannie and Charles Ferguson. He attended school in Willows until he met Edith Marie Ferguson on October 8, 1950. He lived most of his life in Chico where he raised his three children. He worked most of his life for Coca Cola and 7-Up Bottling in sales and marketing. He retired in 1989 to care for Edith after she suffered a stroke in 1979. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, was a member of the Elks Lodge, was past president of the 20/30 club, was an Army veteran and loved spending time with his extended family and friends. In 2009 he moved to Montana with Edith to live near his son Michael. He is survived by his sister Sammie Boehmer, his sons Michael (Cindy) and Kenneth (Diane) and his daughter Lorraine. He had five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife Edith, his brothers Morris and Linn and his granddaughter Jennifer Leigh Ferguson. A Visitation will be held at Brusie Funeral home on July 2nd from 5-8 pm and his services will be at 10 am on July 3rd at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Glen Oaks cemetery. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. To send condolences to the family please visit www.brusiefh.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 29, 2019