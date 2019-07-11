Resources More Obituaries for Jack Wood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Wood

Jackie Dale "Jack" Wood passed from his earthly life near midnight on June 29, 2019 in Newbury Park, California after a long illness. Jack was born on June 7, 1933 in Horntown, Oklahoma to George and Katherine Wood. After graduating from Moss High School where he was a star athlete, Jack joined the Air Force serving in Japan and Korea during the Korean War. Jack joined his parents in Santa Paula, California after leaving the service in 1955. A weekend trip to Visalia, California to visit friends introduced Jack to the love of his life, Lillie Morrow. Jack and Lillie were married on January 20, 1956. Jack continued his education, graduating from the University of California, Fresno in 1962, and McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific in 1968. Jack went on to practice law for more than 30 years in both public and private practice starting with the Ventura District Attorney's Office. An unsuccessful run for Ventura County District Attorney led to a move to Paradise, California and a job with the Butte County District Attorney's Office. Jack will always be remembered for his various interests. He wanted to learn to fly, so he studied and got his pilot's license. While living in Pahrump, Nevada during the 2008 presidential campaign, he and Lillie were very involved with the Nye County Democrats working to elect Barak Obama. In the '80's he became fascinated by ham radios, so he studied books and got his operator's license. This led to an interest in computers and an Apple II desktop computer. Jack was among the first attorneys to use computers in their practices. Jack also liked playing the video game, Zelda, on Nintendo. He enjoyed writing and for several years maintained a blog and wrote for a local weekly newspaper. Jack excelled at generosity and hospitality. It was not unusual for him to cover costs for clients who could not afford them, or offer a place to sleep to a friend who needed one. Young people were especially dear to Jack, known as Poppy, to his grandchildren and all their friends. They could always count on a welcome at the Wood house. Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lillie; daughter, Sheri (Tim) Anderson; son, Mike (Debra) Wood; brother, Phillip Wood; grandchildren, Timothy (Amber) Anderson, Joan (Kyle) Degischer, Aaron (Shiena) Anderson, Jack Wood, and Elizabeth Anderson; step-grandchildren, Jennifer Lyle and Lauren Miller; great-grandchildren, Freya, Tamzin, Josephine, Emilia, Eden, Harmony, Balin, and Cassius. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kessler Wood and Leonard Wood; son, Tim Wood. A graveside service is planned for 10:00 am July 11 at the Stirling City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Humane in Jack's name because of his love for animals. "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure." Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 11, 2019