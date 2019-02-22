JACQUELINE LUCILLE GAUKEL Jackie was born August 31, 1933 in Steubenville Ohio, and passed away February 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Michael Gaukel, three months ago in November of 2018. She was the daughter of the late Mary and Paul Morrow. Their family moved to Los Angeles Ca, where she attended local schools. She met and married her first husband, Bryan McDonald and later they moved to Chico with their three children. When Jackie married Michael in 1968, she found her soulmate and professional calling at the same time. She began to work with her husband's family owned business, Paradise Chapel of the Pines Mortuary and it was a perfect fit. She dedicated herself to helping others during their time of need and she became a pillar in the community as a business woman, advo-cate and volunteer. She was an active member of the Women of the Moose, Women of the Elks, President of the Soroptomist Interna-tional of Paradise and was instrumental in supporting the building of the Community Memorial Gazebo at the Paradise Recreation Center. She was most proud of her advocacy for the development of the Paradise Hospice Program. She spoke on their behalf to help the community understand the purpose and impor-tance of hospice care and helped raise funds to expand their services. Jackie was well known for her ability to give you her complete attention and listen with an open heart. She always had a kind and beautiful way to help people and was happy to share her wisdom. She had an uplifting spirit and you always felt better after talking and being with her. Jackie and Michael were able to share many vacations and happy times with her family. They loved spending time with her sisters Jeanne and Dodie and their husbands, Bill and Dale. Her traditional family Christmas dinners were always filled with love and laughter through four generations. Jackie is survived by son Tom Gaukel of Paradise, daughter Connie Altman (David) of Chico. Daughter Julie Gaukel preceded her in death. Grandchildren include Cherise Hight, Chris Wiegert (Mohanna), Heather Gaukel Popovac (Damir), Evan Wiegert, and Allison Altman and great grandchildren, Shane, Aubrey and Dylan. Mass will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10AM at Our Divine Savior Catholic Church, 566 E Lassen Ave Chico, CA. Following the Mass, there will be a graveside service at the Paradise Cemetery Paradise, California. Arrangements are entru-sted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary