JACQUELINE RAE SCHWEIN BYRNE March 1, 1929 to February 4, 2019 A lifelong resident of Chico and Red Bluff, Jacqueline passed away Feb. 4, 2019. She was born in Chico to Caslyn Louis Schwein and Laura Gladys Mulloy Schwein on March 1, 1929. Jacque was a descendant of the Schwein and Hewitt pioneer Chico families. Daughter to C L "Bill" Schwein, Chico civic leader, business man and rancher. She ran the family businesses and trust for over 60 years. She was a respected business woman and if you had the pleasure of knowing Jacque she was not only hard working but a beautiful person inside and out. Jacque was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Jacque was married to the late James E. Byrne for 40 years. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Lytle. Grandchildren; Stoshu, Quintin, and Clayton Grandstaff. Trisha Talbert, Kristin Evans, Stacy Gillett. Lindsey Rogers, Danielle Sylvester, Derek Waugh. Casyln and Kenley Brooks. 8 great-grand-children, niece Lauri Schwein, great nephew Miles Schwein and cousins. A long with Jim's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jacque was predeceased by her brother William Schwein. Her children Kenneth Grandstaff, Suanne Brady, and Janis Sylvester. Jacqueline will be interned in the Schwein Family Plot at Chico Cemetery. Jacque's celebration of life will be held May 17, 2019 from 2pm to 5 pm at Butte Creek Country Club. Please join us. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 12, 2019