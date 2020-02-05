|
|
JACQUELINE ROESSEL Jacqueline Roessel, beloved mother, grandmother and sister passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020. She is survived by 5 children, 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and one brother. Jackie was born, Jacqueline Leigh Klippen, in Duluth, Minnesota on February 10th, 1928. At the age of 9 her family moved out west to San Francisco. There she graduated from Balboa High School in 1944 and went on to attend Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington where she graduated in 1949 with a teaching credential. Jackie taught elementary school for a number of years in Marin County before marrying Arthur Roessel in 1954. Several years later the family headed south to Los Angeles area for Arthur's new teaching position. After 12 years in Southern California, Arthur accepted a counseling position at Butte Community College, making their home in Chico. Jackie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was actively involved in Faith Lutheran Church and lovingly dedicated her life in service to her family, faith and many friends. A private, family gathering will be held in celebration of her life. Memorial contributions may be sent to Faith Lutheran Church, 667 E. 1 Ave., Chico, CA 95926.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 5, 2020