JAMES ATLAS James Mark Atlas, lover of music, brownies, and fresh powder on the slopes, died February 19 at home, surrounded by love. Mark was born February 4, 1951 to June (Stein) and Charles Atlas in San Jose, CA. Mark was a proud alumnus of Archbishop Mitty High School's first graduating class in 1968. He continued his education at Santa Clara University, with a B.A. in 1972 and a J.D. in 1975. His lifelong respect for Jesuit traditions influenced his conversion to Catholicism in his last year of life. Mark was commissioned into the US Army Reserves where he attained the rank of Captain. In 1975, Mark was sent to Fort McClellan, AL. There, he met a nurse named Clifta and married her five months later. In 1977 they settled in the Northern California town of Willows after Mark was hired by the law firm Frost and Krup (later Frost, Krup and Atlas) where he practiced water law. In 2001, he joined the Sacramento law firm McDonough, Holland and Allen as Of Counsel, moving to Downey Brand in 2010. He found a calling in the mentorship of young attorneys, guiding many in their careers. While proud of his legal career, his proudest legacy was his family. The father of two daughters, he delighted in their childhood activities, interests and friends and championed their careers and families as adults. He was most proud when he became a grandfather. "G" took every opportunity to spend time with his grandkids, from attending sporting events to teaching the use of tools in "G's Bike Shop". He worked hard to provide a beautiful and full life for his family and will be remembered for his generous spirit as well as hiding $20 bills in car visors to be found later. Mark never let anyone else pay for dinner, curated a decades-long collection of "Road and Track" magazine, embraced any new technology, enjoyed shooting sporting clays, and was fastidious about his clothing and appearance. He was brave. His sense of humor, intelligence, and respect with which he treated all humans will be missed. Mark was husband to Clifta for 43 years, father to daughters and sons-in law Lauren and Omar Pe¤a of Chico and Lindsay and Alex Grzebski of Roseville. He was "G" to Elizabeth, Joaquin and Raquel Pe¤a and brother and brother-in-law to Edward and Leta Atlas of San Jose. He was preceded in death by his parents June and Charles. A funeral mass for Mark will be said Friday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Willows. Memorial gifts in memory of Mark may be made to: CSU Chico University Foundation/College of Agriculture, 400 West First St., Chico, CA 95929 or www.csuchico.edu/givetoag or Milton Marks Neuro-Oncology Family Camp Community Initiatives, 1000 Broadway, Suite 480, Oakland, CA 94607 Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 27, 2019