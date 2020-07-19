JAMES DAVID BERGER James David Berger died June 12 at Enloe Hospital in Chico, California, of cancer. He was 52. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania on October 16, 1967, Jim moved to California for college and stayed for life. He earned a BA with honors from CSU, Chico, a BFA from Academy of Art University in San Francisco, and IT certifications from Butte College. Jim worked for CompuCom as a field service technician in Lowe's stores across Northern California. He was an avid fan of the Golden State Warriors and of sci-fi, from Star Trek to Asimov. He was happiest fishing with his dad in Northern Ontario. He is survived by his parents, John and Viola (Trautmann) Berger of Chico, CA, and his sisters Julie Hochstrasser of Tomales, CA, Susan Boyette of Washington DC, Ellen Owen of McLean, VA and Cynthia Rasmussen of Nottingham, NH.



