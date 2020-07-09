JAMES HOLT Jim Holt, born December 28, 1944 to Leonard and Delirah Holt, died peacefully amongst his family, July 4, 2020. He grew up in Arizona where he learned to fly. During his 52 year career as an Ag pilot he flew many types of airplanes and worked in many states, primarily California. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and team roping with his family and friends, when he wasn't in the cockpit. Jim was hard working, and had a very loud and loving personality. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lorrie Holt of Gridley; daughter Marci (Frank) Maggard and grandsons Caleb and Cooper Maggard, all of Sutter; sons Tyler (Arielle) Holt, of Gridley, and Jacob (Elisabeth) Holt of Live Oak; sister Gail (Carl) Morawitz and extended family in Australia A celebration of life will be held on Sunday July 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sutter Butte Dusters. In lieu of flowers please donate to any U.S. state or federal wildlife conservation fund or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.