|
|
JAMES JOSEPH JANUARY Jim January went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019 after a long illness with Alzheimer's. Jim was born on Oct. 21, 1942 to Joe and Ruth January in Waynesville, Mo. He was a resident in the Community of Cohasset in Chico, CA for 52 years. Jim graduated from Stanford Jr. High in Sac. where he met his wife Connie, and later graduated from Sac. High. He received an Associate's Degree from Sac. City College, and a Bachelor's Degree in Architectural Engineering from Cal. Poly State University, San Luis Obispo. Jim was a registered Civil Engineer, an Associate Member of the American Institute of Architects and held a class B contractor's license in the State of Calif. Jim taught Youth Bible Study, was Chairman of the building and grounds committee, and an Ordained Deacon for more than 40 years at Esplanade Baptist Church AKA Church on the Esplanade. Jim loved being outdoors. He enjoyed sailing, fishing, 4-wheeling, rock hounding, desert exploring, riding the dunes in his dune buggy and traveling in his motorhome. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 yrs Connie Jean, four children: Gregory, Jennifer Polo, Scott, and Benjamin. 11 grandchildren 2 greats, and sister Janet Wilcox of Scottsdale, AZ. In honor of a life well lived, his family and friends will hold a Celebration of Life on Sat. Oct. 26th, 2019 at 11:00 am, Church on the Esplanade, 1119 Esplanade, Chico, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , Chico area, and or the Building Fund Church on the Esplanade. Our heartfelt thanks to the Caregivers at Amber Grove Place, and Enloe Hospice who loved and cared for both Jim and Connie during this very difficult time. To share your thoughts and condolences, got to NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019