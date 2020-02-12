Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
James Leer


1942 - 2020
James Leer Obituary
JAMES LEER Stamp Broker-Loved by many of his customers coast to coast whom he regarded as his family. Jim was born in Yuba City 2/12/42, and passed 1/23/2020. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Hannah Leer; sister, Arlene Hirst, and brother-in-law, Dr. Forrest Dale Hirst, D.D.S. He is survived by his significant other, Alicia Rahe, DPOAHC, and her grown children, Alexander and Jessica Roberts as well as his great granddaughter by proxy Ellah Roberts. His nephew and niece-in-law Greg and Marcee Hirst, his niece and nephew-in-law, Vicki and Joe Ryan and their children and grand children. His cousins Beth, Ivey, Stephen and Dr. Leo Leer, Linda Leer Strahan, Pastor Dennis Priebe, Barbara Earley, Ron Villadao, Norman, Gary, Dorothea, and Ron Kuhr. No services will be held. View obituary and send condolences online at affordablemortuary.net.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 12, 2020
