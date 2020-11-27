1/1
James Molen
1943 - 2020
JAMES MOLEN James Orbin Molen was born into the family of Betty Jean and Orbin Claude Molen, on October 17, 1943 in Yuba City, CA. He was the oldest of six children. Jim graduated from Orland High School and worked at Hotel Oaks and Rexnord. Jim and his wife Sandra owned the Touch of Class Florist for 34 years and did extensive donation work in the community. Jim passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Oroville. He was predeceased by his wife Sandra in 2012, a brother Stephen and a sister Phyllis. Jim is survived by a son Aaron; stepdaughter Rebecca Nethington; sisters Sherry and Sonya, brothers Daniel and Kent. Funeral Services will be livestreamed at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home. A private Entombment of James will rest his remains alongside his wife Sandra at Chico Memorial Mausoleum. View full obituary online and share your thoughts at NewtonBracewell.com

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newton-Bracewell Cremation and Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Newton-Bracewell Cremation and Funeral Services
