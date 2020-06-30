JAMES POTTS James (Jim) Potts, 73, was born June 21, 1946 in Chico, California to Gordon and Alice Potts. He died Saturday, June 20, of cancer at Kaiser Hospital in Modesto. Jim was reared in Chico, attended local schools, and graduated from Chico State in 1971. He married Sally Jean Morony on December 28, 1974 in Chico, California. She died in November of 2010. They enjoyed many things together as a couple: traveling throughout the world, cruising, spending time at the Morony family cabin at Lake Madrone, attending the annual Reno Air Show, entertaining family and friends, and spending time with family. Jim was a member of the Ben Ali Escalon Shriners, Stockton Scottish Rites, and the Masonic Organization. Throughout Jim's lifetime, he was an avid airplane enthusiast, recognizing every aircraft prewar to present-day, and knew many facts regarding those aircraft. He also loved playing golf and would play with a group of friends until he no longer was able. As a widower, he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family, both on his brother's side and on his wife's side with his sister-in-law, Wendy, and her family. His favorite pastime of all was taking Carnival cruises to Mexico, Hawaii, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean. He lived from one cruise to the next! Jim is survived by his brother, Mike and his wife Linda of Sebastopol, one niece, Marianne Rene Potts Howard and her husband Delon Howard of Sebastopol, three nephews, Marc Potts, Andrew Fine and his wife Jenny, and Nicholas Fine, and three great-nephews, Jack Howard, Wyatt Potts, and Garrett Potts. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriners Hospitals in Northern California - if you so choose. Memorial service will be held at Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral home on Thursday, July 2, at 11:00 a.m. Family and close friends are invited. COVID restrictions are being adhered to so please bring a mask to wear. You may share your thoughts and memories of Jim at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 30, 2020.