JAMES SMALLWOOD James H. (Jim) Smallwood, age 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Chico, CA. He was born on May 5, 1935 in Butte City, California to Robert and Velma Smallwood. On April 14, 1956, he married Maryellen Torres. Together, they had three sons. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years; his oldest son Robert and his brother John Smallwood. He is survived by his two sisters Marylee Godfrey of Vernal UT and Linda Burnett of Calistoga CA; along with his two sons, Mark Smallwood of Princeton, CA and Steven Smallwood of Chico, CA; He has four grandchildren, Spencer, Sierra, Brooke and Shelby. A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 6 pm to 8 pm at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home Chico, CA. Grave site services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00am at Princeton Cemetery, Norman Rd., Princeton, CA. To share your thoughts and condolences, please visit NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 22, 2019