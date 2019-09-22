Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Smallwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Smallwood


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Smallwood Obituary
JAMES SMALLWOOD James H. (Jim) Smallwood, age 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Chico, CA. He was born on May 5, 1935 in Butte City, California to Robert and Velma Smallwood. On April 14, 1956, he married Maryellen Torres. Together, they had three sons. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years; his oldest son Robert and his brother John Smallwood. He is survived by his two sisters Marylee Godfrey of Vernal UT and Linda Burnett of Calistoga CA; along with his two sons, Mark Smallwood of Princeton, CA and Steven Smallwood of Chico, CA; He has four grandchildren, Spencer, Sierra, Brooke and Shelby. A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 6 pm to 8 pm at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home Chico, CA. Grave site services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00am at Princeton Cemetery, Norman Rd., Princeton, CA. To share your thoughts and condolences, please visit NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.