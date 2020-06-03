JAMES WILLIAM MIDWOOD JR. James age 71, died in his home Wednesday, May 20, 2020. James is survived by his wife, Lura, his daughter Jamie, his step-son Warren and his brother Rick Midwood. James was born in Oroville, CA February 24, 1949. He moved to Las Vegas, NV where he became a cook and carver for over 40 years. James moved back to Oroville after retirement to be near family and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877.



