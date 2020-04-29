Home

1930 - 2020
JANE HIBDON Jane Hibdon, 90, died Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born January 12, 1930 to Humber and Ada Elliott in Columbus, Georgia. Jane graduated in 1947 from Baker High School. She met the love of her life, PFC Kenneth Hibdon, at a USO dance. They were married December 16, 1954. She retired from Spence Trucking in 1992. She loved traveling with her husband. She loved sewing and made beautiful quilts. Jane was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, she is survived by sisters Emily, Martha, Patsy and Becky; brothers Tom, Robert, and Henry; daughters Connie Baugher and Lynda Thralls; son Ken Hibdon; their spouses; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 29, 2020
