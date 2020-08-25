1/
Janet Alexis
1934 - 2020
JANET ALEXIS Janet Lea Alexis passed away, August 18, 2020. She was born June 14, 1934 in Inglewood, CA to parents Denny and Bernice Woodward. She was proceeded in death by parents, her brothers Bill and Jerry Woodward as well as her first husband Tony Deniz and brother and Sister in Law Frank and Marie Nunes. She is survived by her husband Ken Alexis, her Sister Kay Helgren (Jon), Brother Rex Woodward (Alva), Sister in Laws Bev Woodward and Donna Weaver (Dave) as well as Father in Law Junior Alexis. She built a wonderful, tight knit, rowdy family with Tony Deniz and her sons Marvin (Jodie) and Jack (Sharra). She was a beloved Grandmother to Jasen (Lisa), Tony (Johanna), Wayne (Danielle), Brent (Guadalupe), Taylor (Aaron) and Stephanie. As the family grew she welcomed everyone with Open arms. She will be missed by her Stepson Joel Alexis (Ashley) and her Step Grandson Justin (Shannon). She was especially proud of her Great Grandchildren Lea, Monte, Mia, Ariana and Santiago. She was Aunt Janet to numerous nieces and nephews from the Woodward, Deniz, Nunes and Silveira Families. Janet will be remembered for her love of family. She had a lifelong love of horses and also spent many years at hunting camp telling stories and sitting on stand. She would cut out all the press clippings of her Children and Grandchildren (which was A LOT for this sporting family) which she spent time creating scrapbooks of all the memories. She spent countless hours on sports fields cheering them to success. She was a talented leather worker making belts, wallets, purses and Rifle Slings for family. She spent a lot of time at Rummikub with anyone who would play. Burial is private and being handled through Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary of Orland.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Sweet-Olsen Family Simple Cremations
722 Oak St
Red Bluff, CA 96080
(530) 527-1732
