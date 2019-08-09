Home

Janetta Kriel


1935 - 2019
Janetta Kriel Obituary
JANETTA KRIEL Janetta Kriel, 83, passed away on January 15th, 2019 in Chico, California, in the care of loving family members. Her adventurous spirit will forever be cherished by dear friends and loved ones. Janetta was born in San Francisco to John Drewes Kriel and Loretta Kennedy on 10/9/1935. Interment of Janetta's ashes will be done by family members, on August 10th, 11:00am, at the Centerville Cemetery, 13961 Centerville Rd., Chico, CA 95928.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 9, 2019
