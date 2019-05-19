JANICE CONNORS LANGLOIS January 6, 1929 May 14, 2019 Janice Connors Langlois passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on May 14, at the age of 90. Janice is remembered for her beauty, grace, charm and fun filled spirit. She has been reunited with her beloved husband of 27 years, Alfred Langlois, with whom she shared a passion for golf, jazz festivals, travel and a very active social life. An accomplished vocalist, Jan entertained at many dinner dances and community shows, and led the crowd in singing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" during the 7th inning stretch at Candlestick Park. Always active in the community, Janice was a P.E.O. member and twice served on the board at Butte Creek Country Club. A resident of Chico since 1975, she launched her Interior Design business in 1980 and each year participated in the Decorator's Dream House fundraising event. Janice was born in Redwood City, CA. She attended Notre Dame High School in Burlingame and San Jose State University and lived for many years in Menlo Park, CA where she was active in the Menertons, serving as president from 1968 1969. Janice is survived by her sons Mark Connors and Craig Connors (Liz), daughters Karyn Mullins and Gayle Doehrman (Michael), eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Janice will be remembered at a visitation Monday, May 20th at 6pm at Brusie Funeral Home in Chico, and a Memorial Service at 10am on Tuesday, May 21st at Brusie Funeral Home followed by a burial service at Chico Cemetery. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary