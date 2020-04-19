|
|
JANICE HAYMOND Having lived 100 years, and lived them on her own terms, Janice T. Haymond passed away on March 6, 2020, at her home at O'Connor Woods in Stockton, CA. She was born Helen Janice Baker in Dallas, Texas on December 1, 1919 to Aileen F. Baker (nee Fambrough) and Henry Larimore Baker. After the childhood death of her brother, Larry, Janice's father abandoned the family. Her mother moved to Glendale, CA, with her two daughters, where they were welcomed into the home of an aunt and uncle who had recently moved there from Georgia. Janice graduated from Glendale High School, Glendale Junior College and the University of California, Berkeley. At Berkeley, Janice became a member of the Alpha Beta Chi sorority; it was through her sorority sister, Virginia Turpin, that she met her future husband, William Turpin. She and Bill were both active in the Presbyterian Church college program, Christian Endeavor. After graduating, Janice worked for the YWCA and a division of Lockheed Aircraft. Bill and Janice were married on May 23, 1943, at the Glendale Presbyterian Church. They made their first home at a logging camp outside of Susanville, CA, where Bill joined two railroad box cars to make a house. While there, Janice organized and ran a one-room school. Later, the Forest Service sent Bill to Quincy and then the Brush Creek Ranger Station, 25 miles from Oroville. It was while they were living there that their four children were born. Janice also organized and ran a one-room school at Brush Creek. Eventually, Bill built an adobe brick home for them in Oroville which Janice helped design. Janice made many friends, first at the Methodist Church and then the Presbyterian Church. When the Presbyterian Church decided to build and later expand their buildings Janice was instrumental to those projects. She was ordained an elder at the church. Janice was honored to become a P.E.O. Throughout her life, Janice enjoyed the beach, hiking, tennis, golf, swimming, skiing and playing bridge. She had fond memories of Catalina Island, Big Bear, Yosemite, Mt. Hermon, Mt. Wilson and Bidwell Bar. She did some substitute teaching and later discovered her true ability as an investor. Her husband, Bill, died in 1974. In 1983, Janice married tennis and bridge partner, Donald Haymond. Janice's son Bill and his wife Carol moved back to Oroville for several years and Janice enjoyed being close to their three sons. Janice and Don enjoyed many years traveling the world. When Don became ill, they moved first to Manteca to be close to her daughter Marilyn and then to O'Connor Woods in Stockton. Don died in 2006. Janice continued to be an active resident of O'Connor Woods, playing bridge, swimming, and walking the grounds daily. Janice was also preceded in death by her son, William Allan Turpin, and her sister, Frances Whitmore. She is survived by her children Linda Boothe, Marilyn Turpin (Dan Schneberk) and Larry Turpin (Julie Woestehoff), 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 19, 2020