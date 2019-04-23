JANICE WALLIN Janice Wallin, 93, of Chico, CA passed away peacefully in Redding, CA on April 16, 2019. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA. Her family moved to Berkeley, CA during World War II. She graduated from Berkeley High School. Janice married John Wallin in 1949. They moved to Willows, CA in 1951 where they raised two loving and caring daughters, Candace and Stephanie. Following several years of retirement, they moved to Chico, CA. Janice worked throughout her life. She was a laboratory assistant for Shell Oil Development in Emeryville, CA from 1943 until 1951 and also served as a hostess at the San Francisco Stage Door Canteen. Upon moving to Willows, CA she worked in the Glenn County Agricultural Department. After she had children, she worked part-time in the Glenn County Auditor's Office. She also held a part-time job as a medical transcriber for the Department of Radiology at Glenn General Hospital. When her children were older, she took a full-time job in the Auditor's Office. Janice retired in 1985 while working as a full-time personnel assistant in the Glenn County Personnel Department. She also served many years as secretary for the Glenn County Tuberculosis Association. Janice was an excellent cook and loved trying new recipes much to the delight of her family. In her younger years she liked to garden. Throughout her life she enjoyed attending various musical and theatrical performances in the San Francisco Bay Area, at Chico State University, at Theater on the Ridge, as well as at other venues in the north state. Janice and John enjoyed travel. They took their daughters on many camping, fishing, and sightseeing trips up and down the West coast. Later in life they took several cruises and tours. Janice is survived by John, her loving husband of 70 years; two daughters, Candace and Stephanie; two granddaughters, Kirsten and Erica; and one great grandson, Finnian. She was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Lois. A service will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. in the Veteran's Court of Honor at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Bidwell Chapel. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary