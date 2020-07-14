JANIE ROPER Janie Roper was born on December 2, 1946 in Westwood, California to Preston and Inez Hall. She passed away at the age of 73 in Oroville, California following a long illness. Janie married Richard Roper on May 9, 1998. She was an avid bowler who participated in several leagues and traveled to tournaments around the state. She knitted beautiful throws and other items which she always gave to others. The San Francisco Giants were her favorite baseball team and she watched games at home and at Oracle Park in The City. She had a "green thumb" which produced beautiful plants that decorated her yard and patio. She was often found watching Old Westerns when you woke up as a guest in her home. She also might be playing a game on her tablet or doing crossword puzzles the rest of us would not even attempt to complete. When she retired, she had worked as a forklift driver at the local cannery for over twenty years. In their retirement, she and Dick traveled extensively in their travel trailer and she especially loved to spend winter months in Yuma, Arizona where she and Dick came to develop many friendships, and where they could offroad on the desert with their dog, Roxie. Janie is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) Roper, two sons, Erik (Sandy) Rikard and Kevin Rikard, her brother James Hall, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, and her brothers Lloyd and Gerald Hall. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Cherokee Cemetery in Cherokee. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be practiced. No seating will be provided; if needed, please bring a chair. There will be no reception or gathering following the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances and donations should be directed to the charity of choice
.