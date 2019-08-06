|
|
JARMAINE (JERRY) EDINE CLARK WARREN Jarmaine Warren passed peacefully on July 29, 2019 in the presence of her daughter Jody Thompson. Jarmaine, daughter of J.P. and Margie Marie Clark, was born on January 18, 1924 in Hornick, Iowa. At the age of 19 Jarmaine and her large family of 7 siblings moved to Ashland, Oregon. She attended the University of Oregon for one year and then met her beloved Charles Warren. She became a wife and mother and they relocated to Oroville in 1950, where she lived until she passed. Jarmaine had a full career as a bookkeeper at Currier Brother's Grocery Store and then at the jewelry store that she and Charles owned for many years, Warren's Jewelers. Jarmaine was a devoted wife and mother as she and Charles were married for 61 years, they had 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren who loved their "Grandma Warren". Jarmaine was known for her love of bridge, gardening, golfing with Charles and, most especially, she was a true sports enthusiast. She loved to watch just about any sport, but we all knew to let her be when the SF Giants, 49ers or Kings were playing! Jarmaine had an inquisitive nature and she was an avid reader, which helped to satisfy her many curiosities. Jarmaine is survived by her four children: Jeffrey (Beth) Warren, Jody (Leland) Thompson, Jarven (Rhonda) Warren and Terry (Renita) Warren. She is also survived by three of her siblings: Mary Catherine Silver, Janie Lininger, Kay Clark and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the matriarch of the family that she and Charles so lovingly raised and she will be greatly missed. No services will be held, but her immediate family will come together to reflect upon and celebrate her 95 years of life. We invite you to celebrate her life in your heart and mind.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 6, 2019