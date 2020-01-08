Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Open Gate Christian Church
Willows, CA
Javier Salas


1958 - 2020
Javier Salas Obituary
JAVIER SALAS Willows, California Javier Hector Salas, 62, passed away on January 4, 2020, in his home in Willows, California, surrounded by his family. Born in Mexico to Andrea Salas, Javier was determined to live a life of hope and opportunity. After moving to California, he devoted his life to his family by working hard, and using his talents in gardening, carpentry, and culinary arts to create a beautiful haven for their home. Javier was a machine chief operator for many years before transitioning to building maintenance and groundskeeping at an affordable housing community and a Christian based senior living facility. Javier passed on his love for camping to his four children, and wife. He was actively involved in his church community where he was appointed Deacon in 2017, and indulged in fellowship at men's bible study and Saturday morning men's breakfast. His passion for helping others led him to volunteer his time making repairs for his neighbors. He was also a grand story teller. He is survived by his wife, Irene Salas, and four children, Deanna, Crystal, Michelle and Alexander Salas. He shared his fun loving spirit with his grandchildren, whom he adored and loved to play with: Angelina Lee, Elijah and Penelope Salas-Sengmany, Scotland Salas, and Santiago Breeden. A funeral service will be held at the Open Gate Christian Church in Willows, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. with reception to follow. The family would like to thank the Open Gate Christian Church community, Willows Starbucks, family and friends, and the Willows community for the many generous donations and support.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 8, 2020
