J.C. DANIELSEN Long time Chico resident J.C. Danielsen passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home in Chico, CA. Jim was born to Anna and Cluff Danielsen in Culver City, CA on December 11, 1930. He had one older brother, Frank. When Jim was in his late teens, he enlisted in the Army Reserve. While visiting relatives in Myrtle Creek, OR in 1948, he met his future wife, Janice Jackson, who he married on September 2, 1950 at the Hitching Post in Las Vegas. When Jim and Janice were first married, they resided in Culver City, CA and loved the beach and taking their boat out to Catalina Island. They moved to San Jose, CA when Jim got a job with Sunnyland Juice Company as a delivery driver. By that time, they had 2 children, Jimmy and Terri. Chico was on Jim's delivery route and he decided that it would be a great place to raise a family. Jim and Janice settled in Chico in the early 1960's. In 1964, Jim and Janice started The Danielsen Company, a wholesale food company, which they operated from their home. In 1967, they purchased a building on Cherry Street and grew the business there for 20 years. Through their accomplishments and success, in 1986, they built a new facility at 435 Southgate Court in Chico where the family-owned Food Service Company will continue to grow and thrive as he always dreamed it would. "Big Jim", as he was affectionately known to most, was a larger-than-life personality. He was warm and charismatic, thoughtful and funny, all of which endeared him to his many friends and industry associates alike. Those relationships meant the world to him. Jim's real passion was racing cars. Throughout his life, he was involved in auto racing. He raced at Silver Dollar and Shasta Speedway in the 60's & 70's. He ran the Baja 1000 in 1971 and 1973 and the NASCAR series in the 1970's, 80's & 90's. Racing NASCAR, he and his team took three memorable trips to Melbourne, Australia to race at the Calder Park Thunderdome in '88, '89 and '90. Jim and Janice loved cruising around the west coast in their 1953 Jaguar. Jim enjoyed going to car shows and casinos. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time at his lake house at Lake Almanor. He was proud of this home, and after decades of hard work, this brought him enjoyment and peace. He is preceded in death by his wife Janice in December 2017. He is survived by his son Jim "Slim" Danielsen and daughter-in-law Jane of Chico, his daughter Teresa "Terri" Danielsen of Chico. He was a wonderful Grandfather to Emmalee, Amber, Elijah, Vanessa and 5 great grandchildren. He will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. View obituary and send condolences online at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 12, 2020