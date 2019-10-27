|
|
JEAN CHRISTINE COVELL, 84 August 25, 1935 October 21, 2019 Jean Covell was born to Hettie Eva (Rhodes) and Henry Corbin Ross in Oakland, CA, on August 25, 1935. She was the oldest of three children. Jean was baptized at Oakland's First Baptist Church and graduated from Technical High School in Oakland, CA in 1953. After graduating from high school, Jean worked at Milan's Jewelers in Oakland and at the Elmwood Theater in Berkley, CA. Jean married Fredrick Albert "Al" Covell in Carson City, Nevada, August 8, 1954, and lived in Albany, CA until they made their permanent home in Paradise, CA in 1961. Jean and Al had two sons, Richard and Christopher. Jean was very active in the First Baptist Church of Paradise as a youth counselor, Sunday school teacher, vacation bible school teacher, and a choir member. She shared her excellent culinary skills and made meals and desserts for many church functions. Jean was also very active in the Paradise community. She was a member of the Butte County Drug & Alcohol Council for 17 years and a longtime member of the Paradise Community Choir. One of her highlights was singing with the choir at the Billy Graham Conference in Sacramento, CA. She also enjoyed bowling and was on a competitive bowling league until she was in her 80's. Jean was interested in genealogy and was inducted into the Daughters of the American Revolution. In November 2018, the Camp Fire tragically destroyed Jean and Al's lifetime home of over 60 years and nearly the entire city of Paradise, CA. Shortly after the fire, they relocated to Boise, Idaho to be close to family. The trauma she experienced because of the fire lead to a rapid decline of her health. Jean died Monday, October 21, 2019 in Boise, Idaho attaining the age of 84. Jean was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Covell; brother, James Ross, and her parents. Survivors include husband, Al Covell, Boise, ID; son, Richard Covell, Ontario, OR, and sister, Billie Petsche, Meridian, ID. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer Roberts, Paradise, CA; James Covell, Chinook, KS; Joe Bendorf, Woodland, CA; several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 31st at the First Baptist Church in Paradise, followed by interment at the Paradise Cemetery in Paradise, CA. Memorials in Jean's name may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Paradise, 6500 Clark Rd, Paradise, CA 95969. Condolences can be mailed to Accent Funeral Home, re: Jean Covell, 1303 N. Main St., Meridian, ID 83642. Remembrances may be left for the family at www. AccentFuneral.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 27, 2019