1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers JEAN GOCHENOUR The small note on her door read, "Come in". Even at 91, Nina Jean Gochenour extended her southern hospitality to all who approached. Her home in Chico was a gathering spot for the Bidwell Presbyterian baby blanket group and her kitchen table a place where many a friend lingered over coffee and cookies. Jean gave each visitor the gift of her complete attention, as she laughed, prayed and sometimes wept with them. Born in Tennessee on August 3, 1927 to William Phillip Mathis and Lillian Bell, her family soon moved to Birmingham, Alabama, where she was raised and at 18 entered the University of Alabama. There she met and married the dashing ex-Air Force officer, Joel, and they began married life by travelling across country to settle in Massachusetts. It was a sign of adventures to come, as the couple spent a lifetime travelling from Europe to the Middle East, to Africa, and the South Pacific, always returning home to California. For many years Portola Valley, CA was her home between adventures, where she made lifelong friends in the Ladera Community Church. Jean was the mother to two children and the support staff for a family of four that crossed continents sometimes on a yearly basis. Her friends hailed from different lands, practiced different religions, and broadened her horizons through their cultural diversity. Over twenty years ago, Joel retired and the couple settled in Chico, CA. Jean drew her strength from a deep faith and each morning rose for meditation and prayer. She was an avid water colorist, gardener and practiced Yoga into her eighties. She loved to read and spent nights catching up on contemporary novels. She was an eternal optimist, hopeful, helpful and loving, her joyful spirit will be missed. Jean passed away on January 30th, 2019 at the Almond Blossom Assisted Living Facility in Chico CA. She is survived by her son, William Fendal Gochenour and his wife Kathy, her daughter, Susan Gochenour Hatch and her husband Robert, four grandchildren, Jennifer Feagins Dekker, Garret Feagins, Richard Hatch and Melissa Hatch, great-grandchild, Sierra Feagins, niece, Margaret Victoria Mathis, and two nephews, William Franklin Mathis, Jr. and Christopher Mathis. Jean was pre-deceased by her husband Joel George Gochenour and brother William Franklin Mathis, Sr. Please make any donations in Jean's honor to the Jesus Center in Chico, CA. A service celebrating Jean's life will take place at Bidwell Presbyterian Church at 10 am on Saturday, April 13. Join us as we celebrate a life well lived! Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries