JEAN "JAN" MUMAUGH Jean "Jan" Mumaugh of Eagle Lake CA passed away in her home January 30th, 2019. Jan was born October 2, 1949 in Oakland CA to parents Bill and Jean Mumaugh (Miller). The family moved to Chico in 1957. She is predeceased by life companion, Skip Bailey, her parents, stepdad Herman Miller, and a brother, Jimmy Mumaugh. Jan worked as an X-Ray Technician for 29 years. She was disabled post stage 4 thyroid cancer and subsequent thyroid-ectomy/parathyroidectomy in 1998. Jan was known for her love of animals, especially horses. She was a gifted trainer and rider. Jan was excellent at most things her job, gardening, puzzles and games, crochet, to name a few!! A pioneer in DIY, she built and repaired just about everything on her property. A highlight was the design and construction of her horse barn!!!! Jan is survived and missed dearly by sister-in-law, Joan Mumaugh, close friends Sally Stege, Debbie Gordon, JB, Hunter and Taz, as well as her extended church family, and many friends in Chico and Los Molinos. Jan was known to be a lady, kind and courageous. Sadly, she suffered from debilitating spine pain. We are buoyed to think of her now in glory, in heaven. You are invited to celebrate Jan on Saturday, March 9, 10:30 a.m. at Spirit of Life Church, 25235 Orange Street, Los Molinos. Potluck lunch to follow. Prn: (sally_stege@yahoo.com) Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 3, 2019