JEAN WILSON March 3, 1927, (Irma) Jean Ray was born to Iva and Robert Ray in Great Falls, Montana, the youngest of four daughters. As a teen Jean worked outside the home at the local hospital in food service, learning practical cooking and nutrition. After high school Jean enrolled in Michael Reese teaching hospital in Chicago. In Chicago, she met John Wilson. They married in 1948 and shared 70 years together. In the past ten years they called Chico and West Seattle home. Jean was raised in the Christian Church. She easily recounted God's blessings. Her favorite verse was "Rejoice in the Lord, always!" which supported her as she adapted to challenges throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband John and their first son. Jean's family survives her: 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. As her children grew, she returned to a career in nursing, which spanned thirty years. During that time, she earned her Bachelor's in Nursing at University of Redlands in 1978 and reached a Head Nurse position at Huntington Memorial Hospital. In her last week on earth she was surrounded by her children. She died August 15, 2019. Her family holds her memory dear. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Glen Oaks Memorial Park, 10:00 a.m. To view obituary and share your condolences with the family, go to NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 17, 2019