Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daneri Mortuary
415 Broadway
Jackson, CA 95642
(209) 223-0793
For more information about
Jeffrey Foster
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Foster


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Foster Obituary
JEFFREY FOSTER Jeffrey Thomas Foster, 53, of Pacheco/Chico, CA, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Jeff was born in Oakland, CA on March 6, 1966 to Sandra Lee (Wheeler) and the late Thomas M. Foster. Jeff is survived by his mother, Sandy Foster, of San Andreas, CA; sister, Karen Youker, of San Andreas, CA; nephews, Jesse, Ray, Russ, and James; niece, Sarah; and his best buddy, Ghost. Friends are invited to attend a public visitation from 5:00 8:00 P.M. on Friday, June 21, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, all at Daneri Mortuary, 415 Broadway, Jackson, CA. Interment will take place in the Keystone Mausoleum at Sunset View Cemetery in Jackson, CA. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Camp Fire Victims via Caring Choices (where 100% of your donation will be used directly to offer aid to those in need) at 1398 Ridgewood Drive, Chico, CA 96973 (with the memo "Camp Fire"). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now