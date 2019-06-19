JEFFREY FOSTER Jeffrey Thomas Foster, 53, of Pacheco/Chico, CA, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Jeff was born in Oakland, CA on March 6, 1966 to Sandra Lee (Wheeler) and the late Thomas M. Foster. Jeff is survived by his mother, Sandy Foster, of San Andreas, CA; sister, Karen Youker, of San Andreas, CA; nephews, Jesse, Ray, Russ, and James; niece, Sarah; and his best buddy, Ghost. Friends are invited to attend a public visitation from 5:00 8:00 P.M. on Friday, June 21, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, all at Daneri Mortuary, 415 Broadway, Jackson, CA. Interment will take place in the Keystone Mausoleum at Sunset View Cemetery in Jackson, CA. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Camp Fire Victims via Caring Choices (where 100% of your donation will be used directly to offer aid to those in need) at 1398 Ridgewood Drive, Chico, CA 96973 (with the memo "Camp Fire"). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary