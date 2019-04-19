JENNIE SCOTT BRASHEAR 03/14/1943 04/13/2019 Beloved wife, devoted mother, adoring grandmother and great-grandmother, Jennie Brashear passed away April 13, 2019. She was born March 14, 1943, in Charleston, Arkansas, to Marvin and Maud Cannon. At 3 months old, her family moved to California, traveling by "troop train". Settling in Poplar, her family lived in a small house built by her father. The family moved to Redwood Valley in 1958, and Jennie attended Ukiah High School where she met her loving husband, James Brashear. They married December 19, 1961, while James was on leave from the Marine Corps. In 1965, they moved to Chico where they raised two of their daughters. A "stay at home" mom, Jennie took pride in always being there for her daughters, encouraging them in their interests. Throughout her life, she attended many of her daughters' and grandchildren's music recitals, concerts, and drama productions. A homemaker, she excelled as a seamstress, cook, cake decorator, candy maker, and crafter. She and her husband were active in Rosedale PTA while the girls attended elementary school, organizing 2 school carnivals and participating in many others. A woman devoted to educating young minds, she served as a youth leader, Girl Scout assistant leader, honorary Boy Scout mother, and Sunday School teacher. A woman interested in serving others, she was involved with the Eagles Auxiliary of Chico for over 30 years, going "through the chairs" and serving as president 2000-2001. As a past president, she became involved with CAPPS, attending monthly meetings, sending cards and small gifts to her fellow sisters. Jennie is preceded in death by her half-brothers David, Jim, and Paul Cannon, her half-sister Jewel Cannon, her brothers John, Terry, and Marvin Earl (Scotty) Cannon, her baby daughter Janee Brashear, and her great-granddaughter Liliana (Lily) Frankel. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Brashear, her brothers Dale and Gail Cannon, her sisters Lee O'Bryant, Mary Kennedy, and Julia Wood, her daughters Jamee Wall and Jill McChesney, her grandchildren Garrison and Andrew Broome, Jessica Frankel, and Marc McChesney, Jr., and her great-grandchildren Jayce, Kiora, and Leo Frankel. Funeral service for Jennie is to be held Tuesday, April 23, 11am, at Glen Oaks Memorial Park (11115 Midway, Chico); reception to follow at Eagles Hall (1940 Mulberry). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary