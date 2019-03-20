JENNIE WITUCKI Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free. I'm following paths God made for me. I heard him call and took his hand... Jennie Lee Witucki passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Oroville, California. Jennie was born in Chico, California April 17, 1933 to father Ross Shanks and mother Ruby Mae McClendon. She was married to Bronislaus Joseph Witucki who passed February 7, 1989 in Chico, California. Jennie received her LVN from Yuba College in Yuba City, California and later obtained her RN licence from College of the Redwoods in Eureka, CA. She gave loving service to Oroville hospital and received warm praise from her parents and peers for her kind and compassionate care. Jennie loved to watch hummingbirds joyous antics at the feeders always hung outside her windows. She loved the water. She grew up swimming in the creeks of Chico, and taught her children to enjoy swimming as well. Jennie is survived by her daughters, Monica (Tom) Snyder, Trina (Jim) King and Pauly (Brian) Goff. Grandchildren, Carrie, Shay, Aaron, Bree and Beau and Great Grandchildren, Jillian, Callista, Cricket, Angelo, Mikaela, Joseph, Dominick and Wyatt. She was predeceased by her son William Mark Witucki and two sisters, Barbara and Lorraine and her brother Mack. If roses grow in heaven, pick a bunch for me, place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Author unknown. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary