JERE WILLCOXON Jere Willcoxon, of Chico, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the age of 83. Jere was born to parents Sidney and Evalyn Willcoxon on February 28, 1936 in Denver, CO. He grew up as the youngest of 14 children. Jere was married to his wife, Suzy, and they lovingly shared a blended family. Jere is survived by his wife; two sons, three daughters, and nine grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 30. Jere will be fondly regarded as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Jere's family will affectionately remember him as sweet, loving, encouraging, caring, supportive and so much more.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 24, 2019