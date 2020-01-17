|
JERRY C. HAASE, 75 Born February 28, 1944 On January 12 we lost a big part of our family. Jerry proudly served his country in the US Army Infantry. He will be greatly missed by his wife of forty years, Ann Haase and family. Jerry was preceded in death by his sisters Joanne and Marleen, brother John and twin Jim. Survived by wife, Ann Haase, sisters, Sharon and Pat, six children, fifteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 17, 2020