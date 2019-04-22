|
|
JERRY LEE KIRK Jerry Lee Kirk passed away at home on February 5, 2019 in Anderson, CA. where he has resided for the last 52 years. Jerry was born November 12, 1942 in Best, Arkansas to Lloyd and Blanche Kirk. Jerry was a truck driver for 52 years, his CB handle was Timber Wolf, he loved his family, hunting, fishing, country music, and Willie Nelson was his favorite country music artist, watching westerns, riding his Harley and hanging out with the guys at Mark's shop. Jerry is survived by his wife of 30 years Rosetta Kirk, his children Rebecca Sanders, Gary Kirk, James Kirk, Rebecca Bennison, Danny Spencer- Kirk, Travis Smith and John Hamiston. He has 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Services are April 26, 2019 2:00pm at Northern California Veterans Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, CA, 96047. Family gathering after services at 18235 Bowmen Road, Cottonwood, CA
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 22, 2019